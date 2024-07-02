Alignvest Student Housing acquires high-quality asset in Montreal, Quebec

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Alignvest Student Housing ("Alignvest") is pleased to announce Alignvest Student Housing REIT ("ASH REIT") has completed the acquisition of a purpose-built student accommodation property located at 1680 Lincoln Avenue, Montreal, Quebec.

Sanjil Shah, Managing Partner of Alignvest, said, "We are excited to announce this strategic acquisition, as it further diversifies our REIT's portfolio and solidifies our position as the leading owner and operator of Canadian student housing. With this acquisition, we own in excess of 7,100 student housing beds across Canada. Further, this acquisition marks our entry into Montreal, which is home to several universities and colleges in need of housing for their students. We look forward to further growth in Quebec."

1680 Lincoln Avenue ("The Link")

The Link is a newly constructed, 18-storey building located steps away from Concordia University and within walking distance of McGill University. The property is equipped with 246 beds in 101 fully furnished units, including studios, two-, three-, and four-bedroom suites, which provides a wide variety of configurations for potential tenants. Additionally, The Link features several amenities, including a fitness room, social rooms, a rooftop terrace, smart package lockers, and an underground parking garage.

About Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust



Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust formed under the laws of Ontario pursuant to a Declaration of Trust to own income-producing purpose-built student accommodations located in Canada. ASH REIT offers trust units on a continuous basis pursuant to an offering memorandum on a private placement basis by qualified dealers to investors resident in any province or territory of Canada who qualify as "accredited investors". ASH REIT has made arrangements to offer the units through the investment fund order system, Fundserv.

