Align Orthodontics' Dr. Paul Major Receives Canadian Association of Orthodontists Award of Merit

Dr. Major founded Align Orthodontics in Alberta in 1986 and has since been joined in practice by students-turned-partners Dr. Karen Hesse and Dr. Brian Nebbe. The doctors and clinical professionals at Align partnered with COP earlier this year, joining a network of 65+ community-based orthodontic clinics committed to elevating the practice of orthodontics across North America.

Dr. Major has served as a CAO Board Member, Executive, and President (2013–14). In addition to providing orthodontic treatment at Align's clinics in Edmonton and Sherwood Park, Dr. Major is Professor and Chair of the School of Dentistry at the University of Alberta, leading the dentistry program and teaching orthodontics; and is current President of the Association of Canadian Faculties of Dentistry. He is actively involved in orthodontic research and publication in scientific journals.

"We are so honoured to have Dr. Major as a Doctor Partner and contributing member of the Canadian Orthodontic Partners network," says COP Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Robert Hatheway. "Along with his contributions to advancing dentistry and orthodontics, he has had a profound impact on the lives of so many patients, students, and colleagues through the years."

Anthony Milonas, COP's President and Chief Executive Officer, adds, "Dr. Major's dedication to expertise, learning, and excellent patient care is exemplary of the wonderful doctors throughout our network, who collaborate with one another and continually uphold our shared values of trust, learning, confidence, and community. By living our values each and every day, our network of doctors moves us closer to our vision of becoming the icon of orthodontics."

