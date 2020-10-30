Ali Reyhany, CEO of Care Pharmacies, Named One of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Ali Reyhany, CEO of Care Pharmacies, a leading group of independent pharmacies across Canada, and Co-Founder of Mednow.ca, Canada's one-stop-shop virtual care platform, has been named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® honourees for 2020.

Presented by Bloomberg and National Post, Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40.

"It's an honour to be recognized alongside fellow Canadian leaders receiving this award", said Reyhany. "Caring for us is a culture. Our slogan, 'We Truly Care and It Shows', has a deep significance to our success". Ali's founded companies span 6 provinces with over 60 locations. Care Pharmacies and its affiliates employ over 700 people and provide innovative health services to many underserviced communities. Ali's latest venture Mednow.ca, will look to use technology to improve medical and pharmacy care.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after they are named; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Ali and his peers were selected from over 900 nominees by an independent Advisory Board, comprising more than 25 business leaders from across Canada. Honourees were chosen on four key criteria: Vision & Innovation; Leadership; Impact & Influence; and, Social Responsibility.

The 2020 Top 40 Recipients were announced on BNN Bloomberg and in the National Post. Recipients will be honoured at a series of events to take place in 2021.

About Care Pharmacies

Care Pharmacies is the largest Canadian group of independent pharmacies that are majority owned and controlled by Licensed Pharmacists. The owners of Care have taken an oath to Care for patients just like you. Since graduating from the University of Toronto Faculty of Pharmacy in 2006, the founders have grown their number of partners and pharmacies at an unprecedented rate. Care has a 14 year track record of integrity, innovation and respect for the profession of pharmacy.

About Mednow.ca

Mednow.ca is new kind of pharmacy and virtual health provider. Providing convenient access to medical care and fast, safe, and free delivery of prescriptions and other health needs. Mednow customers enjoy same day or next day, free at-home delivery of medications (and all pharmacy products), a specialized PillSmart system that packages your prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine virtual care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual care with convenience.

