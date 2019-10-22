Ali Pejman Appointed to the Board of Network Media Group

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") are pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Pejman to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Pejman is currently Managing Partner at Fort Capital Partners, an investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets. During his 20-year career as an Investment Banker, he has led the teams that raised over $3 billion in Equity Transactions and advised on $17 billion in M&A.

Mr. Pejman is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Pejman is an active member of the community including Chair Governance, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, Chair Audit, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, and Advisor, TSX Venture National Advisory Committee. Mr. Pejman has recently served as a Board Member for Science World and has been an active fundraiser donor for B.C. Children's Hospital and the UBC Sauder School of Business.

Mr Pejman is also an active angel investor and is an Associate at Creative Destruction Labs at UBC. He is Co-Founder of the Field & Social salad shop chain and has been a mentor for the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE).

"I have been a long-standing supporter and admirer of Network and the high caliber of the management and creative teams led by CEO Derik Murray, which have produced award-winning productions that have achieved international commercial and critical acclaim", said Mr. Pejman, "This long track record of success set the stage for the Company to capitalize on the entertainment industry's explosion of existing and newly launching streaming platforms, where many of Network's productions have premiered and will continue to do so, and I look forward to contributing to the Company's further success."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ali to Network's Board of Directors," said Network's Founder and CEO Derik Murray. "The expertise and business acumen that Ali brings to the Company will be a tremendous asset as we enter an important growth phase in Network's evolution, and build on our global reputation as creators and producers of world class productions."

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, produces, and delivers award winning programming to television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world class casts, with visually cinematic and richly crafted storytelling, which is consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including a feature documentary on Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and a multi-part documentary series for YouTube on Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Robert Downey Jr. The Company's most recent releases include Punk, a 4-part series for Epix, Executive Produced by John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, and the feature documentary I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival. Network's latest documentary, I Am Patrick Swayze, premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival in August, winning the Festival Grand Prize. Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include: A&E, CBC, Crave, Epix, Fremantle, HBO Canada, Lionsgate, National Geographic, Paramount Network, Thunderbird, and YouTube Premium. The Company's work has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Leos, Realscreen Awards, the Gemini Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, the AFI Docs Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

