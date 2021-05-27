Ali Gatie and Tate McRae, Jessie Reyez, Justin Bieber, JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels, Kardinal Offishall, Maestro Fresh Wes, NAV, William Prince featuring Serena Ryder and more confirmed to perform at The 50th Annual JUNO Awards on CBC

Appearances by Alessia Cara, Jim Cuddy, KAYTRANADA, Michael Bublé, Shania Twain, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of RUSH and more

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the full list of performers and presenters for the golden anniversary of The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, June 6. The exciting lineup of artists set to perform in celebration of 50 years of Canadian music will include: five-time JUNO Award nominee and R&B-pop artist Ali Gatie , who will perform alongside rising alternative pop singer and two-time JUNO Award nominee Tate McRae ; three-time JUNO Award winner Jessie Reyez ; seven-time JUNO Award winner and global superstar Justin Bieber ; soulful singer-songwriter and five-time 2021 JUNO Award nominee JP Saxe featuring multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Julia Michaels and JUNO Award winner William Prince featuring six-time JUNO Award winner Serena Ryder .

Four-time JUNO Award winner Kardinal Offishall and two-time JUNO Award winner, multiple JUNO Award nominee and R&B/Soul artist Jully Black will join two-time JUNO Award winner Maestro Fresh Wes , nine-time JUNO Award nominee NAV , 2019 Polaris Music Prize winner Haviah Mighty , and hip hop pioneer Michie Mee , to pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of the JUNO Rap Recording of the Year category and the influence the genre has had on the Canadian rap scene as a whole.

Presenters for The 50th Annual JUNO Awards include: five-time JUNO Award winner Alessia Cara ; actor and comedian Andrew Phung ( Kim's Convenience , Run the Burbs ); TikTok sensations The Basement Gang ; Indigenous activist and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Buffy Sainte-Marie ; Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson ; Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Gordon Lightfoot; Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy ; record producer and DJ KAYTRANADA ; legendary R&B and soul singer Liberty Silver ; Arkells' lead singer Max Kerman ; 14-time JUNO Award winner Michael Bublé ; country music artist Paul Brandt ; multi-platinum singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan ; Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and country music icon, Shania Twain , Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Steven Guilbeault ; Nunavut's first JUNO Award winning Inuk artist Susan Aglukark and Canadian actor, producer, and Freedom Mobile's spokesperson Will Arnett .

Full Press Release available here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]

Related Links

https://junoawards.ca/

