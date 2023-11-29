SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - A real coup in the regional world, the management of ALI Excavation Group has just announced the hiring of Patrick Nadeau, the head coach who was a true role model for the players of the renowned CEGEP de Valleyfield Noir et Or college soccer club. He now holds the position of representative and head recruiter within the company.

For Groupe ALI Excavation CEO Marc-André Loiselle (left), the company's new head recruiter, Patrick Nadeau, has gone from one champion team to another! (CNW Group/ALI Excavation Group)

President and CEO Marc-André Loiselle said today that he was very proud to have been able to convince this college soccer icon to join the ranks of ALI Excavation Group. Under his leadership, he propelled the team to a perfect regular season in 2019 and led his players to the prestigious Bol d'or title in 2017 and 2018. And that's not to mention reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 edition of the League. The man whose track record over the last few years remains impressive has officially occupied his post since mid-September.

"In addition to being an outstanding head coach, Patrick Nadeau has proved to be an inspiration and a facilitator of excellence, who will now be able to instill in our company the same values of solidarity, cohesion and respect for a job well done, which are also our own," says Mr. Loiselle, adding that his mandate will include an educational component, promoting the work of the civil engineering sector among the college graduates that ALI Excavation Group wishes to target.

Very involved, in the relatively recent past, in recruiting players from the region, Mr. Nadeau will be responsible for activating recruitment at ALI Excavation Group, which has always maintained a close link with the world of education. He'll be helping to demystify the civil engineering sector, which offers exciting job and career prospects, as well as a host of salary and social benefits.

"In fact, I'll be doing my utmost to ensure a quality succession within the company, in much the same way as I've done in the past for various sports organizations, including the Citadins de la Cité-des-Jeunes school teams in Vaudreuil-Dorion," says Mr. Nadeau.

The president of ALI Excavation Group concluded by pointing out that Mr. Nadeau's sporting and lifestyle philosophy was a mirror reflection of the company's desire to offer its current and future employees a unique opportunity to cultivate the values of work, family, sport and health, which will find their echo in the new facilities of the unique and revolutionary head office currently under construction, which will feature a roof with multiple sports facilities and an outdoor tennis court.

Alexandre Dumas, T. 514 843-1901, C. 514 898-4636