Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2020 Preferred Share Dividends

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC") (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQNA) (NYSE: AQNB) announced today that the Board of Directors of APUC has declared the following preferred share dividends:

C$0.32263 per Preferred Share, Series A, payable in cash on September 30, 2020 to Preferred Share, Series A holders of record on September 15, 2020 , for the period from June 30, 2020 to, but excluding, September 30, 2020 . C$0.31819 per Preferred Share, Series D, payable in cash on September 30, 2020 to Preferred Share, Series D holders of record on September 15, 2020 , for the period from June 30, 2020 to, but excluding, September 30, 2020 .

Pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation, APUC hereby notifies its Series A Preferred Shareholders and its Series D Preferred Shareholders that such dividends declared qualify as eligible dividends.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

APUC is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $11 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, APUC is committed to providing secure, safe, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through our portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to approximately 807,000 connections in the United States and Canada. APUC is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities representing over 2 GW of installed capacity and approximately 1.6 GW of incremental renewable energy capacity under construction.

APUC is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy, electric transmission, and water infrastructure development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

APUC's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. APUC's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.

