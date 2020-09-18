Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Appoints Arthur Kacprzak as Chief Financial Officer

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC," "Algonquin" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) announced today the appointment of Arthur Kacprzak as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), assuming the role upon the retirement of CFO David Bronicheski. This transition is part of a multi-year initiative that was undertaken by APUC's Board of Directors to support a smooth shift to new leadership while maintaining the Company's strong track record of growth and delivering long-term shareholder value.

Mr. Bronicheski has been transitioning the CFO accountabilities to Mr. Kacprzak since early in the year when the pending retirement was first announced and Mr. Kacprzak was named Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kacprzak joined Algonquin in 2012, and has led the Company's Treasury function. Through the course of his career, he has gained more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, treasury, accounting, taxation and management consulting.

Mr. Kacprzak holds a Bachelors of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and a Global Professional Master of Laws degree from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law. He is a Chartered Accountant as well as a CFA Charterholder.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Arthur into the CFO role," said Arun Banskota, President & Chief Executive Officer of Algonquin. "At $11 billion in assets, Algonquin is one of North America's fastest growing utilities, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, and a member of the blue chip TSX60 index. David's strong leadership and finance expertise over the last twelve years has contributed hugely to that success. We are immensely grateful for David's many contributions to Algonquin, and wish him much happiness in his retirement. I have full confidence that Arthur will continue the tradition of strong financial leadership and balance sheet management that has contributed over the years to Algonquin's long-term success."

