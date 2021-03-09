Algonomy Selected by Consum, a Spanish Supermarket Retailer, to Drive Personalized Omnichannel Customer Engagement

As a leading supermarket retailer since 1975, Consum Cooperativa Valenciana is the largest cooperative of the Spanish Mediterranean area, with over 790 stores and 3.5 million customers. The company is proud of its steadfast focus on driving 100% satisfaction of their customers and their families; and fervently works towards providing its customers the best in terms of quality, variety, price, and service.

Algonomy leverages its real-time CDP, with built in audience activation and OOTB algorithms to develop a unified customer snapshot with deep insights for personalized marketing across online and offline channels. It is a journey-based campaign orchestration platform for Email, Mobile Notification, Website, SMS, Direct Mail and Call-Center. It helps drive real-time event-based retargeting, and optimized orchestration with test & control to measure incremental sales.

"We're committed to providing a seamless experience to our customers across all channels. Algonomy's Omnichannel Customer Engagement solutions with their retail-specific algorithms and quick time to market is a best-fit solution to amplify our digital transformation journey. With Algonomy, we're confident of delivering delightful shopping experiences for our customers," said Fernando Gisbert, Executive Loyalty, Consum.

Algonomy product suite is well integrated into Consum application landscape and various third party applications to provide seamless single omnichannel campaign orchestration platform which helps us drive comprehensive campaigns and offers at household level," said Mayte Gomez, Head of Loyalty CRM, Consum.

"We found a great solution partner in Algonomy and we work in tandem to ensure Consum improves its personalization efforts and grows its customer lifetime value," said Tania Nashelly, Head Retail Consulting, Cognodata.

"As the digital adoption and consumer purchasing behavior continue to evolve, algorithmic customer engagement will become the cornerstone for grocers. We're delighted to partner with Consum and Cognodata to drive this transformation," said Madhu Rao Attada –Vice President – Customer Success, Algonomy.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) is a global leader in algorithmic customer engagement powering digital first strategies for retailers and brands. With industry-leading retail expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration and customer analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco and Bangalore, our global presence spans over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.algonomy.com.

