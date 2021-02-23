Algoma Steel Marks Major Milestone in Sustainability Journey

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - On February 22, 2021, Algoma Steel celebrated the first arc at its second ladle metallurgy facility (No.2 LMF). This marks another major milestone in the company's drive towards sustainability and is a key step in the commissioning of the new steel refining facility, unlocking 100,000 tons of added capacity to deliver advanced grades of steel.

CEO Michael McQuade remarked on the development, "No.2 LMF is a key component of our sustainability transformation. When combined with upgrades to our Plate Mill, our Direct Strip Production Complex and the continual critical review of every aspect of our cost structure, these initiatives are vital to sustaining our competitive position as an advanced manufacturer in Canada. Canadian steel has the smallest carbon footprint of any steel used in Canadian manufacturing today, and these investments will help ensure a strong, reliable supply of the grades of steel we need to build back our economy."

The new 2.1 million ton ladle metallurgy furnace augments the existing capacity of No.1 LMF to deliver quality, precision grades, and enhances productivity to meet strong market demand.

About Algoma Steel Inc.:

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, ON Algoma Steel Inc., is a fully integrated steel producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma Steel's size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors.

Today Algoma Steel is on a course of action, returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry's challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it might continue to be your partner in steel.

YOUR PARTNER IN STEEL. SINCE 1901

SOURCE Algoma Steel Inc.

For further information: Brenda Stenta, Manager Communications & Branding Algoma Steel Inc., Phone: +1.705.206.1022, E-mail: [email protected]; Algoma Steel Inc., 105 West Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada P6A 7B4, T: 705-945-2351, F: 705-945-2203, algoma.com

Related Links

http://www.algoma.com

