Algoma Steel Group Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

Algoma Steel Group Inc, with operations based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is a leading Canadian producer of quality steel sheet and plate products with a rich 120-year tradition of steelmaking excellence. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma delivers customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors across North America. Algoma is investing in its people and processes and optimizing to embrace a more sustainable future. Algoma is your partner in steel.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday October 21, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Brenda Stenta, Manager Communications & Branding, Phone: +1.705.206.1022, E-mail: [email protected]