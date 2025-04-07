LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- AlgoLaser, a leader in laser engraving technology, is excited to announce the launch of Pixi, the newest member of its smart laser engraver lineup. After a year of dedicated research and development, along with at least three rounds of Product Validation Testing (PVT), Pixi delivers an exceptionally user-friendly engraving experience. It is designed for both beginners and professionals—all at an affordable price.

AlgoLaser Unveils Pixi: Simplifying Smart Laser Engraving Like Never Before

On April 7th, Pixi is available on www.algolaser.com at $229 (3W) / $299 (5W) / $369 (10W). Consumers who subscribe to our site before purchasing will receive 200 extra shopping points, double order points, and a free protective glass. Consumers who share their order will receive a free AlgoLaser ARR roller (worth $49) for cylinder engraving, and those who leave a review will receive a free aluminum set (worth $39).

1. Draw & Engrave: Creativity at Your Fingertips

Powered by the latest AlgoOS, Pixi introduces AlgoSketch, a brand-new feature that allows users to draw or write directly on its screen and engrave their creations instantly. A stylus pen is included to ensure a smooth and precise drawing experience.

2. Type & Engrave: Personalization Made Easy

With AlgoType, Pixi enables users to type directly on its screen and engrave text in just a few taps. Offering two font options and adjustable sizes, it's perfect for personalizing gifts or marking belongings with names, messages, or special quotes.

3. Reverse Engraving: Break Free from Color Constraints

Pixi supports Reverse Engraving, an innovative technique that produces high-contrast, clear results by inverting the engraving colors. This expands creative possibilities across various materials, ensuring striking and professional-looking outcomes.

4. Safety First: Protection You Can Trust

Equipped with a Class 1 laser system, Pixi meets the highest safety standards, making it suitable for any workspace. Additionally, the new lock screen feature replaces traditional physical child locks, preventing accidental use and ensuring peace of mind.

Designed with Users in Mind

From the very beginning, AlgoLaser involved users in Pixi's development. Through a community vote, users selected its final color options—Passion Red and Deep Black—bringing their vision to life.

About AlgoLaser

Founded in 2022 by laser industry expert Justin Tan, AlgoLaser is dedicated to empowering individuals and small businesses with high-quality laser engraving solutions. The company now operates eight warehouses globally, serving over 100 countries with fast and reliable delivery.

Justin Tan, [email protected]