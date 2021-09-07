Alexco Reports Interim Results from Bermingham Drilling, Composite Assays to 1,681 g/t Ag over 20.37 meters True Width

The 2021 exploration drilling program is currently approximately 80% complete with assays available from the first 24 holes reported here (Table 1, Figure 1, Table 2). The drilling program is focused at depth northeast of the Bermingham deposit that contains silver mineral resources of 32.96 million ounces ("Moz") Indicated (including 18.2 Moz Probable Reserve) and 11.74 Moz Inferred (see news release dated May 26, 2021, entitled "Alexco Announces 22% Increase to Silver Reserves; Updated Technical Report Demonstrates Robust Economics at Keno Hill").

Interim results confirm the presence of an approximate 500 m long sub horizontal mineralized zone (Figure 2) with at least a 100 m vertical extent located approximately 150 m below the Bermingham Northeast mining reserve. To achieve an accurate intersection pattern at depth, directional core drilling (HQ and NQ) is being used to ensure a robust resource estimation can be completed as planned in Q4 2021.

In addition to the important intercepts previously reported from discovery and delineation drilling in 2019 and 2020, ten of the more significant holes from the 2021 program are highlighted below:

K-21-0786 intersected mineralization in both the Bermingham Main and Footwall veins close to their intersection where a true width of 20.37 m assayed on average 1,681 grams per tonne (" g/t ") (54.04 ounces per tonne (" oz/t ")) silver (" Ag "), 0.36 g/t gold (" Au "), 6.20% lead (" Pb ") and 0.46% zinc (" Zn ") that included a 5.54 m interval at 5.5 g/t Ag. Within this:

The Bermingham Footwall vein extends over a true width of 8.74 m from 523.63 m containing 2,284 g/t (73.24 oz/t) Ag, including 1.93 m true width from 523.86 m at 4,269 g/t (137.25 oz/t) Ag and 2.90 m true width from 530.03 m at 3,934 g/t (126.50 oz/t) Ag.

As in previous years, assay results are reported in Table 2 as +30 g/t Ag composite intervals (that may contain up to two meters of unmineralized material) as in essence this outlines the mineralized vein structures. The Table also includes +900 g/t Ag composites for comparison, this being the Bermingham Probable Reserve silver grade.

Alexco's Chairman and CEO, Clynt Nauman commented, "We are very encouraged by the initial results from the Bermingham Northeast Deep drilling, confirming the importance of this discovery both from an exploration and potentially, from an operations perspective. This zone of mineralization is shaping up to be within 200 meters of our currently planned underground ramp and haulage infrastructure. Upon completing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bermingham in Q4, we will look to incorporate these results into an updated and expanded Mineral Reserve. The discovery also has significant implications in a district where historically, silver mineralization was considered shallow and discontinuous. The Bermingham mineralized corridor - shallow and deep - is still open both to the southwest to and beyond the Brefalt Fault offset, and to the northeast toward the adjacent historical Hector-Calumet mine."

2021 Program Summary and Bermingham Geology

The 2021 exploration program is providing nominal drill intersection spacings of 35 m along strike by 25 m dip separation by using directional drilling technology along the mineralized zone that hosts the subparallel Bermingham Main vein and the Bermingham Footwall vein. The zone is structurally complex with a horizontal to gentle northeast plunge along an interpreted strike length of approximately 500 m and an apparent dip extent of up to 100 m. Characteristically, vein thicknesses are coincident with changes in strike and dip of the mineralized zone in response to variations in host rock competency and proximity to the intersection of the two veins that can now be traced throughout the length of the Bermingham deposit. The mineralization is primarily hosted within the thick bedded quartzites that host the nearby historical Hector-Calumet deposit, with base and precious metal mineralogy similar to that seen elsewhere in the Bermingham deposit.

Operations Update

Underground development and production are proceeding as scheduled with mill throughput ramp up to demonstrate mill nameplate capacity of 18 tonnes per hour (400 tonnes per day) to occur in the fourth quarter 2021. In underground operations final long hole blasts are scheduled at the Bellekeno mine in September 2021. YTD through August 2021, the Bellekeno mine has produced 13,468 tonnes of 842 g/t Ag and 11.7% Pb. Bellekeno ore extraction will cease in the third quarter of 2021 and mill feed will transition to the newly developed Bermingham and Flame & Moth mines. At Bermingham, first production ore was delivered (from the 1150 level undercut) in the latter half of August. At Flame & Moth development of the primary ramp is now beyond the first production level access (835 level) and crosscutting to the ore is progressing with initial Flame & Moth ore production anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Qualified Persons and Procedures

The 2019 - 2021 exploration drill programs and sampling protocol has been reviewed, verified, and compiled by Alexco's geologic staff under the supervision of Alan McOnie, FAusIMM, Vice President Exploration and Liana Stammers, P.Geo, Senior Exploration Geologist, while that regarding mine development and operations has been reviewed and approved by Neil Chambers, P.Eng., Chief Mine Engineer, all of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Compared with previous years, the core sampling protocols have varied from sampling half HQ core, as more holes have been completed in NQ core in some daughter holes where essentially whole core assay sampling has been undertaken to ensure adequate sample size, providing adequate representative sample material has been retained and high resolution core photography undertaken.

A rigorous quality control and quality assurance protocol is used on the project, including blank, duplicate, and standard reference samples in each batch of 20 samples delivered to the assay lab. Drill core samples are shipped internally to ALS Minerals Labs at Whitehorse, Yukon for preparation, with multi-element ICP, fire assay and overlimit analyses completed at the ALS Minerals facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the world. Alexco is currently advancing Keno Hill to commercial production and commenced concentrate production and shipments in the first quarter of 2021. Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's mineral resources through successful exploration

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning Alexco's anticipated results and developments in Alexco's operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future remediation and reclamation activities, future mineral exploration, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, future mine construction and development activities, future mine operation and production, the timing of activities and reports, the amount of estimated revenues and expenses, the success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, requirements for additional capital and sources and uses of funds. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

APPENDICES

Table 1 - Location of 2021 Drill Holes with completed assays

Hole East (m) North (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Surface Azimuth Surface Dip K-21-0779 479462.74 7086843.49 1359.43 368.00 292.0 -79.0 K-21-0779A * 479410.81 7086880.84 1043.19 200.00 317.4 -68.5 K-21-0779B * 479397.76 7086894.85 995.92 148.00 314.9 -65.7 K-21-0785 479587.42 7087021.24 1358.11 497.00 280.0 -85.0 K-21-0785A * 479553.82 7087036.54 1055.76 216.00 304.4 -72.1 K-21-0785B * 479556.44 7087034.48 1067.28 237.00 312.8 -75.2 K-21-0785C * 479559.48 7087031.87 1084.83 307.00 309.5 -79.1 K-21-0786 479648.30 7086932.50 1368.80 563.00 262.0 -69.0 K-21-0786A * 479528.32 7086935.34 1072.56 263.30 293.8 -62.5 K-21-0786B 479543.40 7086930.70 1108.20 329.50 306.1 -72.8 K-21-0786C * 479528.28 7086933.35 1069.12 286.87 289.8 -69.3 K-21-0789 479717.67 7087126.62 1361.84 503.00 285.0 -78.0 K-21-0789A 479647.57 7087166.60 1037.47 165.00 304.5 -63.6 K-21-0789B * 479634.10 7087176.26 1003.28 130.00 306.2 -66.7 K-21-0789C * 479656.53 7087160.44 1062.17 221.00 303.6 -69.2 K-21-0790 479462.55 7086843.55 1359.42 537.00 301.0 -79.0 K-21-0790A * 479415.08 7086882.70 1045.99 191.35 333.2 -67.4 K-21-0791 479648.30 7086932.50 1368.80 527.00 290.0 -72.5 K-21-0791A * 479527.90 7086999.10 1005.40 160.46 304.6 -61.5 K-21-0792 479680.68 7087039.05 1364.97 521.00 275.0 -75.0 K-21-0792A * 479585.70 7087068.43 1023.53 165.00 307.5 -66.1 K-21-0792B * 479590.24 7087065.21 1037.45 213.00 302.9 -69.2 K-21-0792C * 479593.66 7087063.06 1048.75 240.00 300.9 -70.8 K-21-0794 479615.50 7086913.50 1367.80 551.00 243.0 -65.2

Notes

* NQ cored

Locations in UTM NAD81 -Z8 projection located by survey controlled RTK GPS

Table includes location of 2019 and 2020 discovery holes in the zone for completeness

Collars of daughter holes (A, B, C) located at take off point from parent hole

Downhole surveys by gyro or single shot reflex

Table 2 – +30 g/t and +900 g/t Ag Composite Assay Intervals

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Ag (g/t) Ag (oz/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Vein K-21-0779 194.40 202.54 2.11 1.01 142.5 4.58 0.15 1.00 0.88 Aho





















K-21-0779A 120.96 121.60 0.64 0.59 45.7 1.47 0.15 0.25 0.18 BM

150.88 154.16 3.28 2.20 414.8 13.34 0.12 1.61 0.30 FW including 152.19 154.16 1.97 1.32 669.0 21.51 0.19 2.64 0.48 FW





















K-21-0779B 109.07 116.37 7.30 4.31 865.9 27.84 0.19 5.21 0.41 FW including 109.56 113.22 3.66 2.16 648.4 20.85 0.16 4.47 0.65 FW including 115.27 116.37 1.10 0.65 2,786.4 89.58 0.55 14.30 0.20 FW

142.28 142.75 0.47 0.38 41.1 1.32 0.03 0.48 1.28 Bear





















K-21-0785 439.32 440.53 1.21 1.08 43.1 1.39 0.01 0.17 0.53 BM2

451.48 452.67 1.19 1.01 3,814.5 122.64 0.68 2.88 1.33 BM

468.30 475.31 7.01 4.42 2,901.1 93.27 0.33 2.84 0.48 FW including 469.39 470.67 1.28 0.81 14,578.1 468.70 1.49 9.70 1.81 FW including 474.40 474.82 0.42 0.26 1,020.0 32.79 0.27 3.49 0.12 FW

483.93 486.93 3.00 1.89 357.6 11.50 0.06 0.47 0.01 FW Splay including 483.93 484.68 0.75 0.47 1,190.0 38.26 0.19 0.38 0.02 FW Splay





















K-21-0785A 146.68 147.00 0.32 0.28 3,270.0 105.13 0.50 0.06 9.39 BM

150.00 152.17 2.17 1.89 45.8 1.47 0.02 0.07 0.06 BM Splay

156.07 156.89 0.82 0.71 168.0 5.40 0.13 2.34 0.77 BM Splay

171.00 171.95 0.95 0.57 728.0 23.41 0.10 0.17 0.10 FW Splay

180.42 187.87 7.45 4.47 1,384.3 44.51 0.26 3.53 0.26 FW including 181.03 182.18 1.15 0.69 8,560.9 275.24 1.51 19.97 0.22 FW





















K-21-0785B 156.63 163.83 7.20 6.05 86.3 2.77 0.02 0.55 1.01 BM2

209.17 213.59 4.42 2.39 401.4 12.90 0.06 3.13 0.28 FW including 209.17 210.89 1.72 0.93 1012.6 32.55 0.13 7.98 0.02 FW

216.00 223.35 7.35 3.97 162.9 5.24 0.03 0.10 0.01 FW Splay





















K-21-0785C 190.84 191.82 0.98 0.77 437.9 14.08 0.06 0.30 0.51 BM including 190.84 191.19 0.35 0.28 1,030.0 33.12 0.14 0.71 1.39 BM

284.44 285.00 0.56 0.25 526.0 16.91 0.14 2.48 0.06 FW

306.00 307.00 1.00 0.45 127.0 4.08 0.10 0.61 0.32 FW Splay











































Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Ag (g/t) Ag (oz/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Vein K-21-0786 511.26 535.28 24.02 20.37 1,680.9 54.04 0.36 6.20 0.46 BM-FW

Junction *

511.26 518.09 6.83 6.42 2,010.6 64.64 0.68 5.13 0.29 BM including 511.91 512.70 0.79 0.74 13,112.5 421.58 5.13 32.47 1.69 BM including 517.03 517.73 0.70 0.66 2,780.0 89.38 0.37 1.03 0.03 BM

523.63 535.28 11.65 8.74 2,284.3 73.44 0.35 9.77 0.76 FW including 523.86 526.43 2.57 1.93 4,268.9 137.25 0.73 11.87 2.19 FW including 530.03 533.90 3.87 2.90 3,934.5 126.50 0.53 20.48 0.80 FW

559.20 560.00 0.80 0.76 77.8 2.50 0.04 0.35 0.02 Bear





















K-21-0786A 197.93 198.86 0.93 0.86 984.7 31.66 0.17 1.62 0.80 BM including 197.93 198.15 0.22 0.20 4,000.0 128.60 0.51 4.79 3.32 BM

222.85 226.16 3.31 2.22 102.5 3.29 0.03 1.12 0.08 FW

229.70 230.20 0.50 0.34 178.0 5.72 0.12 4.25 0.01 FW Splay





















K-21-0786B 241.34 243.60 2.26 2.03 296.9 9.54 0.11 3.46 0.37 BM including 241.34 241.64 0.30 0.27 1,600.0 51.44 0.45 12.30 0.46 BM

273.73 276.00 2.27 1.52 1,051.3 33.80 0.12 7.46 0.02 FW including 274.66 276.00 1.34 0.90 1,735.5 55.80 0.20 12.05 0.02 FW

278.70 279.00 0.30 0.20 167.0 5.37 0.03 0.28 0.01 FW Splay





















K-21-0786C 60.63 61.05 0.42 0.29 55.9 1.80 0.12 0.76 0.71 Unknown





















K-21-0789 432.71 434.67 1.96 1.80 128.8 4.14 0.18 1.28 4.92 BM2

437.00 437.50 0.50 0.46 51.1 1.64 0.12 0.32 1.82 BM2 Splay

461.45 466.35 4.90 3.43 285.7 9.19 0.07 0.39 0.64 BM including 463.78 464.40 0.62 0.43 2,050.0 65.91 0.39 2.42 2.91 BM

468.55 469.02 0.47 0.32 51.1 1.64 0.05 0.14 13.15 FW

477.80 479.92 2.12 1.44 30.8 0.99 0.04 0.05 0.16 Ruby Splay





















K-21-0789A 96.79 97.82 1.03 0.92 143.5 4.61 0.05 1.31 5.99 BM2

138.34 145.85 7.51 4.36 125.0 4.02 0.10 0.71 0.76 FW including 139.34 140.00 0.66 0.38 1,000.0 32.15 0.92 2.79 0.45 FW

148.00 153.04 5.02 2.91 986.2 31.71 0.03 1.21 1.07 FW Splay including 149.75 151.17 1.42 0.82 3,434.2 110.41 0.05 3.83 3.27 FW Splay with 151.00 151.17 0.17 0.10 25,670.0 825.31 0.01 22.64 0.04 FWSplay

































































Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Ag (g/t) Ag (oz/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Vein K-21-0789B 91.00 111.10 20.10 12.26 344.9 11.09 0.09 0.71 1.50 FW including 100.00 103.60 3.60 2.20 1,013.2 32.57 0.19 1.66 5.32 FW including 105.08 105.48 0.40 0.24 984.0 31.64 0.25 1.01 1.95 FW including 106.00 106.85 0.25 0.15 4,930.0 158.50 1.36 9.62 5.94 FW





















K-21-0789C 123.43 124.22 0.79 0.69 225.2 7.24 0.12 2.93 6.44 BM2

160.71 161.03 0.32 0.28 323.0 10.38 0.09 0.14 1.26 BM

170.78 171.41 0.63 0.37 915.0 29.42 0.14 1.50 2.26 FW Splay

174.65 175.10 0.45 0.26 305.0 9.81 0.52 0.89 0.35 FW Splay

180.36 186.00 5.64 3.27 589.9 18.97 0.09 1.32 0.92 FW including 183.71 186.00 2.29 1.33 1,371.4 44.09 0.18 2.04 1.28 FW





















K-21-0790 454.03 455.80 1.77 1.19 60.6 1.95 0.03 0.07 0.15 FW Splay

461.93 468.86 6.93 4.64 1,211.8 38.96 0.15 2.29 0.95 FW including 461.93 464.00 2.07 1.39 1,030.7 33.14 0.16 5.68 2.55 FW including 466.21 467.00 0.79 0.53 7,506.2 241.33 0.77 3.17 0.41 FW

506.80 507.13 0.33 0.28 33.3 1.07 0.01 0.10 0.05 Bear





















K-21-0790A 126.23 132.00 5.77 4.73 2,567.2 82.54 0.26 4.16 0.85 BM including 126.90 128.23 1.33 1.09 10,981.6 353.07 0.93 17.74 3.34 BM

145.17 145.41 0.24 0.14 1,030.0 33.12 0.45 7.07 0.05 FW Splay

153.56 160.17 6.61 3.77 751.1 24.15 0.13 3.60 0.31 FW including 153.56 153.77 0.21 0.12 6,730.0 216.37 0.75 12.60 2.87 FW including 156.23 160.17 3.94 2.25 881.6 28.35 0.15 5.32 0.18 FW





















K-21-0791 493.69 494.83 1.14 1.11 38.4 1.23 0.06 0.43 0.09 BM Splay

497.00 500.43 3.43 3.33 69.4 2.23 0.05 0.22 0.31 BM

502.70 507.65 4.95 3.91 1,301.4 41.84 0.18 1.87 1.32 FW including 502.70 504.09 1.39 1.10 3,893.3 125.17 0.55 2.45 1.93 FW including 507.33 507.65 0.32 0.25 2,170.0 69.77 0.32 11.30 10.05 FW

511.88 512.20 0.32 0.25 93.5 3.01 0.05 1.65 0.44 FW Splay





















K-21-0791A 109.56 111.00 1.44 1.34 694.4 22.33 0.22 4.94 0.08 BM

127.49 143.20 15.71 10.84 489.7 15.74 0.07 2.68 1.05 FW including 129.41 129.92 0.51 0.35 2081.2 66.91 0.22 28.36 21.51 FW including 142.55 143.20 0.65 0.45 8149.7 262.02 1.11 25.88 5.40 FW























































































Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Ag (g/t) Ag (oz/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Vein K-21-0792 455.63 456.30 0.67 0.64 265.0 8.52 0.06 0.42 0.31 BM2

481.36 481.81 0.45 0.43 63.5 2.04 0.01 0.09 0.18 BM Splay

495.07 496.21 1.14 0.97 2,841.1 91.34 0.34 5.46 0.37 FW including 495.57 496.21 0.64 0.54 4,652.1 149.57 0.55 8.84 0.43 FW

499.71 503.50 3.79 3.22 268.6 8.63 0.05 0.48 0.62 FW Splay including 503.29 503.50 0.21 0.18 3,710.0 119.28 0.68 7.79 8.18 FW Splay





















K-21-0792A 103.75 104.00 0.25 0.23 1,360.0 43.73 0.18 0.45 0.00 BM2

150.48 151.21 0.73 0.50 49.6 1.59 0.01 0.02 0.12 FW Splay

155.65 159.36 3.71 2.52 538.2 17.30 0.09 1.97 0.69 FW





















K-21-0792B 118.86 120.57 1.71 1.49 31.8 1.02 0.03 0.16 0.56 BM2

178.87 190.73 11.86 7.35 970.3 31.20 0.33 4.26 0.56 FW including 179.51 188.54 9.03 5.60 1,257.4 40.43 0.42 5.53 0.73 FW

196.14 202.05 5.91 5.26 142.4 4.58 0.01 1.23 0.04 Bear





















K-21-0792C 135.34 140.00 2.37 2.04 231.9 7.46 0.07 0.29 1.17 BM2

210.75 218.10 7.35 4.19 529.5 17.03 0.09 3.82 0.24 FW including 213.08 213.74 0.66 0.38 1,455.0 46.78 0.18 0.94 1.75 FW including 215.76 217.60 1.84 1.05 1,114.8 35.84 0.17 11.02 0.16 FW

221.47 225.52 2.55 1.45 62.3 2.00 0.02 0.15 0.00 FW Splay





















K-21-0794 494.53 494.72 0.19 0.18 1,290.0 41.47 0.26 3.09 15.30 BM

497.00 500.29 3.29 3.09 45.3 1.46 0.03 0.29 0.18 BM Splay

510.51 522.22 11.71 9.02 777.6 25.00 0.15 0.51 1.93 FW including 514.08 514.57 0.49 0.38 2,980.0 95.81 0.50 5.82 4.51 FW including 518.70 519.21 0.51 0.39 11,941.9 383.94 1.82 0.41 8.83 FW

30 g/t Ag composite including up to 2m interval internal waste

900 g/t Ag composite including up to 2m interval internal waste

* Junction of Bermingham Main and Footwall Veins average includes 5.54 m unmineralized material

For further information: Clynton R. Nauman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rajni Bala, Investor Relations and Communications Lead, Phone: (778) 945-6577, Email: [email protected], Website: www.alexcoresource.com

