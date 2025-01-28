Alex Cooper's Unwell Network announces new live content exclusive to SiriusXM

New daily live shows featuring Alex and rising Unwell stars to anchor Unwell On Air

Unwell Music, curated by Alex, will provide a soundtrack for daily life

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada announced new exclusive programming from Alex Cooper, the host and executive producer of top-ranking podcast "Call Her Daddy". Starting February 11, SiriusXM subscribers will get closer to Alex and her Unwell Network with two new channels and live shows that feature her signature mixture of bold conversations, relatable storytelling, and trend-defining music picks.

Curated by Alex Cooper, Unwell Music is an ever-evolving mixtape featuring the songs that have scored her life, blending nostalgic pop anthems with contemporary hits. Listeners can expect to hear artists including Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, Gracie Abrams and more. The channel offers a high-energy mix, providing the perfect, mood-based, soundtrack for listeners throughout their day, enhanced by Cooper's personal commentary and behind-the-scenes stories.

Unwell On Air delivers a live and curated pulse on what's trending now. From deep dives into pop culture to real talk with listeners, Unwell On Air is the one-stop destination for premium, unfiltered content. Beyond featuring highlights from the Unwell Network's hit podcasts, the channel introduces exclusive live daily programming that puts the Daddy Gang at the center of the conversation, including:

"Dialed In" is where listeners can call in to join the conversation on relationship problems, friendship drama, or help spicing things up in the bedroom. The show is hosted by Rachel Friedman and Montaine. New episodes Monday-Friday at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

"The Daily Dirty" is your go-to pop-culture show offering a no BS look into the biggest moments every day. It's like a happy hour catch-up with close friends. Hosted by Sequoia Holmes, Fiona Shea and Hannah Kosh, the show features sharp takes, candid conversations, and playful segments. It's the go-to spot for staying in the know. New episodes Monday-Friday at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Additionally, a weekly recap show will be launching this summer hosted by Chloe Veitch.

Unwell Music, SiriusXM's newest 24/7 music channel, will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 3 or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app. Unwell On Air programming will be available on the SiriusXM app, with the new daily shows also simulcast on Stars (ch. 109).

"I'm constantly trying to find new ways to interact with my audience and with Unwell Music and Unwell On Air I'm able to deliver brand new daily live shows and playlists curated specifically by me." said Alex Cooper. "I can't wait for everyone to experience a whole new world of Unwell."

"Alex Cooper and her Unwell brand continue to be at the vanguard of pop culture with their authentic and unfiltered approach," said Scott Greenstein, President, and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. "With the launch of Unwell Music and Unwell On Air, Alex is creating something that is only possible through the power of SiriusXM: a live 24/7 audio destination for her fans to immerse themselves further into her world. We can't wait for you to hear what she has in store."

As the world's most-listened-to female podcaster, Alex Cooper, dubbed "Gen Z's Barbara Walters" by Rolling Stone, has built an empire through her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which tackles topics from mental health to relationships with candid humor. Resonating deeply with Gen-Z and millennial listeners (known as "The Daddy Gang"), the show has featured high-profile guests like Vice President Kamala Harris, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone. Cooper recently expanded her media presence by launching Trending and its subsidiary Unwell Audio Network alongside her husband Matt Kaplan, aiming to elevate Gen Z voices through partnerships with top creators and influencers.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About The Unwell Network

The Unwell Network is a platform for this generation's unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. The Unwell Network produces experiences for the most sought-after creators and talent across pop-culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

