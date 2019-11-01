Alectra working to restore power across its service territory

Alectra crews have been busy overnight restoring power to thousands of homes and businesses across the Greater Toronto Area. Alectra anticipates that service will be restored to all remaining customers later Friday.

In the meantime, those who are still without power are encouraged to remain patient and to check on relatives and neighbours who may require assistance. Customers can get updates on the company's power restoration effort by following the Alectra Twitter channel @AlectraNews or through calling the following phone numbers:

Brampton : 1-844-797-7920

: 1-844-797-7920 Guelph : 519-822-3010

: 519-822-3010 Hamilton : 905-522-6611

: 905-522-6611 Mississauga : 905-273-7425

: 905-273-7425 St. Catharines : 905-684-8111

: 905-684-8111 York Region/Simcoe County 1-877-963-6900

Alectra's System Control Centre continuously monitors weather forecasts and storm models, and mitigation strategies are made to prepare line crews and additional field and communications staff to respond as the situation evolves.

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. Learn more about being emergency prepared at alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Alectra Utilities Corporation serves approximately one million customers across a 2,200 square kilometre service territory and 17 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Guelph, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, Rockwood, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. It is part of the Alectra family of companies, which also includes Alectra Inc. and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc.

