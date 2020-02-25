Alectra Utilities warns customers of increased phone scam activity

Customers receiving these suspicious phone calls are reminded of the following:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent Alectra Utilities bill

Do not provide any personal information, including your Alectra Utilities bill or account number

Remain vigilant and verify account information only with Alectra Utilities' Customer Care Representatives directly

Contact Alectra Utilities' Customer Care Representatives during regular business hours to discuss any outstanding account activity or report an incident alectrautilities.com/contact-us

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud or theft, please contact the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and Alectra to report the incident.

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

