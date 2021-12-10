Alectra Utilities recognized by ClimateWise for reaching sustainability goals

Alectra achieved these results primarily by reducing fuel consumption throughout its fleet, replacing infrared heaters and boilers at its service centres, and by re-optimizing the Building Automation System (BAS). Additionally, electricity consumption dropped due to lighting retrofits at its Hamilton office.

"We're extremely proud of our clean energy accomplishments to date and are excited to continue on the path towards becoming net-zero," said Caroline Karvonen, Manager, Sustainability Strategic Growth & Special Projects at Alectra. "This achievement brings us one step closer to achieving our sustainability goals set for the future, there's much more to come!"

In May, Alectra set a new, and even more ambitious target to reduce its corporate operations GHG emissions by 38 per cent by 2025, compared to a 2016 baseline – and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

"It's exciting to be recognized as sustainability leaders in the industry," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "While reaching net-zero by 2050 is an ambitious goal, we are determined to take every action needed to get there. We look forward to doing our part in building a low carbon world that we can all be proud of."

