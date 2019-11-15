Alectra Utilities President - Max Cananzi - receives Sustainability Leadership award from Canadian Electricity Association

Key factors considered in awarding Mr. Cananzi the Award are the work he accomplished at Horizon Utilities, one of Alectra's predecessor utilities, as well as the leadership he exemplifies at Alectra.

As a result of Max's commitment to sustainability, Alectra Utilities has reduced single-use plastics by eliminating plastic water bottles, connected some corporate offices to district energy services and invested in electric and hybrid vehicles. Max led the work on defining sustainability through leading the Sustainability Corporate Steering Committee which has defined Alectra's sustainability framework.

Most recently, Alectra has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent by 2026. Through these, and other efforts, Alectra was recognized as one of Canada's Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

