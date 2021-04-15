Alectra Utilities launches paperless ebilling campaign to donate $50,000 to frontline workers

Customers also have the opportunity to win free electricity for a year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and more customers are switching to paperless ebilling, Alectra is launching a new 'Go online for our frontline' campaign aimed at supporting Ontario's frontline healthcare workers.

Alectra will donate the savings from customers who switch to paperless ebilling between April 1 and July 15, 2021 to The Frontline Fund – with a commitment of donating $50,000. In addition to supporting frontline healthcare workers, and to help convert consumers to ebilling, Alectra is also launching a contest providing customers who sign up for ebilling the opportunity to win free electricity for a year.

"As a member of the communities in which we serve and operate, Alectra wants to give back to those most impacted by COVID-19," said Brian Bentz, President & CEO, Alectra Inc. "We encourage our customers to go online and switch to the paperless ebilling option to take advantage of ebilling convenience, while also helping our frontline healthcare workers with supplies and research funding during this global pandemic."

More than 280,000 Alectra customers already enjoy paperless ebilling conveniences, which include:

Same look as a paper bill, but more secure.

Anytime-access, with all your bills online in one place.

Instant email reminder when a statement is ready to be viewed.

Easily downloaded for other uses.

Better for the environment than paper mail.

Safe, convenient, contactless.

Alectra employees and customers have previously stepped up to help their communities during COVID-19 through various campaigns including donating more than 300,000 meals to Feed Ontario and close to $400,000 to United Way's COVID-relief efforts in 2020.

Contest details

To learn more about paperless ebilling and the contest rules and regulations, please visit: https://alectrautilities.com/paperless-billing

About The Frontline Fund

The Frontline Fund was created by leaders in the healthcare fundraising sector who formed a national coalition to help leading Canadian hospitals and foundations raise urgently needed funds to support the highest priority needs of participating hospital foundations, including to support COVID19, the Northern Territories and Indigenous health. The goal is to provide Canadians with an easy, streamlined way to support hospitals in the form of financial assistance.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

