Alectra Utilities extending moratorium on residential disconnections to provide further COVID-19 assistance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - As the COVID19 pandemic continues to evolve, Alectra is taking active measures to continue to support residential customers by extending its moratorium on disconnections for non-payment.

Alectra had previously waived late payment charges for past due accounts to ease pressure on residential and small business customers and will continue to offer support programs for those experiencing financial hardships. Some of these programs include:

(LEAP) Low-income Energy Assistance Program - for qualifying low-income customers in arrears greater than $400

(CEAP) COVID Energy Assistance Program - for customers directly impacted by the pandemic

(OESP) Ontario Electricity Support Program - for qualifying low-income customers to provide credits directly on their electricity bill

Communities across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area have moved to phase three of reopening and business customers are in the process of recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Alectra will work closely with commercial customers whose accounts are in arrears to establish bill payment plans that are reasonable and reflect the economic circumstances that they are facing. Commercial customers who work with Alectra on bill payment plans will not be subject to service disconnection due to arrears.

In addition, Alectra is advising small commercial customers that financial assistance is available to them through the government's COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business (CEAP-SB). Customers can access funds to assist in paying electricity bills.

"The pandemic has caused financial difficulties for many households and the disconnection ban for residential customers will help to ease some of those worries", said Linas Medelis, Vice President, Customer Service. "We are urging our commercial customers who are in arrears to get in touch with us to establish reasonable payment plans. We won't disconnect commercial accounts if these customers work with us to manage their accounts."

To learn more about how Alectra is supporting customers with financial assistance options, please visit alectrautilities.com/payment-assistance or call 1-833-ALECTRA.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Quick Facts:

Residential customers:

Will NOT be subject to disconnections for non-payment.

Late payment charges will once again be applied to past due accounts beginning September 1, 2020 .

. Late payment charges will NOT be retroactive and apply only to amounts owing from September 1, 2020 onward.

onward. Customers requiring financial assistance are encouraged to visit alectrautilities.com/payment-assistance to access information about applying for program funds that may offset their account arrears:

Business customers:

Will once again be subject to disconnection notices for non-payment unless payment arrangements are made. Customers who work with Alectra to establish a payment plan will not be subject to service disconnection.

Disconnection Notices and disconnections will resume for:

Larger commercial customers (GS > 50) starting in September



Smaller commercial customers (GS < 50) starting in October

Late payment charges will once again be applied to past due accounts beginning September 1, 2020 .

. Late payment charges will NOT be retroactive and apply only to amounts owing from September 1, 2020 onward.

onward. Are encouraged to inquire about COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business (CEAP-SB) program for businesses or alternative options where Alectra is able to offer assistance.

