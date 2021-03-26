Alectra Utilities' Director of Health and Safety named "Employee of the Year" by Barrie Chamber of Commerce

BARRIE, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra Utilities is proud to see Dave Yeoman, Director of Health and Safety, named "Employee of the Year" by the Barrie Chamber of Commerce at its annual Business Awards ceremony.

The Barrie Business Awards is a longstanding recognition program that celebrates the contributions of local businesses – and their people – to the continued growth and success of the community. The Barrie Chamber of Commerce recognizes business leaders who have made significant contributions to the community

Dave Yeoman, Director of Health and Safety at Alectra, was recognized as an outstanding employee working for a Barrie company. The award is presented annually to a person who shines in the workplace, takes initiative, and shows leadership, while recognizing exceptional work ethic and actions that set them apart from their peers.

"We're extremely proud of Dave for receiving the Employee of the Year award from the Barrie Chamber of Commerce," said Barb Gray, Senior Vice President, People and Safety at Alectra Utilities. "This award illustrates Alectra's commitment to safety and recognizes the exceptional work Dave does to ensure our 1,500 employees go home safe every day."

As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape for everyone, Dave Yeoman and his team at Alectra showed resilience and kept everyone across Alectra's workplaces healthy and safe.

Learn more about how Alectra Utilities promotes safety in all aspects of our business at alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

SOURCE Alectra Utilities Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: John Friesen, Manager, Communications and Brand, [email protected] | Telephone: 905.741.5578 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN

Related Links

https://alectrautilities.com/

