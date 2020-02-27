Alectra Utilities awarded Environmental Excellence honours

Additional accomplishments achieved through the Planet pillar of AlectraCARES included:

Reducing almost 1,500 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions since 2016 – representing a 15% decrease

Recycling 5,000 kg of textiles brought in by employees

Launching Sustainability Roundtables connecting municipal and regional sustainability leaders

Recognizing the importance of future sustainability leaders by initiating the Alectra Graduate Fellowship in Sustainability Management Award at the University of Toronto

"We humbly accept this award for our 'One Planet' element of our AlectraCARES program," says Dan Pastoric, VP Strategic Growth & Special Projects, Alectra Utilities. "As a sustainable company, we are committed to meeting the needs of today, and future generations, by empowering our customers, communities and employees to protect the environment while embracing innovation."

The work that is accomplished under the AlectraCARES portfolio will continue to position Alectra as a sustainability leader. In 2019, Alectra was recognized as one of Canada's Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights and designated a Caring Company by Imagine Canada.

For more information on Alectra's commitment to sustainability visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

