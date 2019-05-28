Alectra Utilities announces members of inaugural Advisory Committee for new Green Energy & Technology Centre

GUELPH, ON, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Alectra Utilities is laying the foundation today for the smart and green cities of tomorrow, with the launch of its new Green Energy & Technology (GRE&T) Centre located in Guelph, and bolstered by leadership from a forward-looking inaugural Advisory Committee. The Committee's membership was announced today by Alectra's President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Bentz.

"The GRE&T Centre's new Advisory Committee has a pivotal role to play in supporting Alectra's vision of championing innovation, embracing leading-edge technologies and shaping the energy future of our customers and our communities," said Mr. Bentz.

Leading the six-member Committee is Dr. Pina D'Agostino, currently a Director of Alectra Inc.'s Board of Directors. "At Alectra, our priority is our customers and supporting their goal for smarter, more efficient and greener energy solutions. As members of the GRE&T Centre's inaugural Advisory Committee, we ourselves are energized about shaping our cities' energy future. We look forward to exploring the possibilities offered by emerging technologies, while at the same time staying true to Alectra's core commitments to our customers," says Dr. D'Agostino.

The Advisory Committee will provide strategic advice related to a wide range of clean energy innovations, with a goal of making the GRE&T Centre a collaborative platform where great ideas can be accelerated for commercialization. Everything from pilot projects and demonstrations to partnerships, community engagement activities and accelerator operations will be evaluated, developed and deployed in order to, ultimately, enable the design of smart cities, drive grid innovation and deliver value, choice and affordable energy options for local communities.

Members of the Committee include:

Dr. Giuseppina (Pina) D'Agostino (Chair) – Director on the Alectra Inc. Board, Vice-Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee, member of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, Professor at Osgoode Hall Law School, specializing in intellectual property and innovation law and policy.





Chantel Broten – President and CEO, Jan Kelley, an award winning digital marketing firm dedicated to helping organizations create strong value propositions, shape powerful brand experiences and drive growth.





Lorelei Graham – Consultant on complex intellectual property issues for national and international clients, and manages international intellectual property portfolios for clients in mechanical, bio-mechanical, agricultural, food industry and environmental areas.





Dr. Janusz Koziński – Internationally-renowned higher education leader, researcher and en­trepreneur, and one of the world's most widely acknowledged experts in sustainable energy systems.





Dr. Brian Mergelas – Executive Vice President, Smith Cameron Group, CEO of Sunwell Technologies and WaterTAP, and CEO/Founder of The Pressure Pipe Inspection Company.





– Executive Vice President, Smith Cameron Group, CEO of Sunwell Technologies and WaterTAP, and CEO/Founder of The Pressure Pipe Inspection Company. Nicholas Parker – Chairman of Parker Venture Management Inc., investor in solar, fintech and analytics, who advises asset managers, governments and entrepreneurial businesses, globally, on "exponential impact" opportunities. He is known for having coined and globalized the term "cleantech".

"This is an exciting time for Alectra and for the energy sector as we navigate through unprecedented transformation," says Neetika Sathe, Vice President, GRE&T Centre. "We are fortunate to be tapping into some brilliant minds to help us explore the possibilities that will provide clean and simple energy solutions for our customers."

