Alectra talks the talk and walks the walk on ending violence against women

"Every dollar raised for 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' helps get our community one step closer to our goal, creating a society free of domestic violence," said Dan Pastoric, Vice President Strategic Growth and Special Projects (and one of 27 Alectra employees who donned red heels). "We're proud to raise funds and contribute to making our communities a safer, healthier place for women and children."

Alectra has supported the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event for three consecutive years through employee participation and as a sponsor. For the second year in a row Alectra walked away with accolades for being the top fundraising team.

Funds raised through the walk support YWCA Hamilton services for women, girls and their families, while promoting awareness about homelessness, violence, poverty and mental health to improve gender relations and end violence.

Earlier this year, Alectra was designated a Caring Company by Imagine Canada for its philanthropic work through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program and its commitment to employee volunteerism.

To find out more information about Alectra's involvement in local communities visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc., Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions. Learn more about Alectra at alectrautilities.com.

