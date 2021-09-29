Alectra's Neetika Sathe and Sara Ganowski recognized as Canada's Clean50 Sustainability Leaders

Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and recognize 50 Clean50 individuals, 20 Emerging Leaders, and 5 Lifetime achievement award winners. The winners are nominated from 16 categories and represent individuals who endeavor to facilitate understanding, collaboration, and innovation in the fight against climate change.

Neetika Sathe is a respected thought leader in the energy sector and is being recognized for her role in the establishment of the Alectra GRE&T Centre - Alectra's innovation hub which fosters sustainability and innovation by identifying, evaluating, developing, and accelerating emerging, clean-energy solutions. Neetika and her team have been the drivers of the following sustainability projects at Alectra:

The IESO York Region Non-Wires Alternatives (NWA) Demonstration Project achieved a 'Canadian first' when Distributed Energy Resources secured through ' Canada's First Local Energy Market' (enabled by the GRE&T Centre) were activated to help reduce system peak demand.

Power.House Hybrid is a unique platform that enables the move towards Net-Zero Energy emissions homes.

GridExchange is a blockchain-backed energy platform that offers customers the ability to exchange clean energy for rewards and money.

Award-winning electric vehicle (EV) initiatives like AlectraDrive enable the transition to e-mobility.

Neetika represents Alectra on the Board of several industry associations such as Electric Mobility Canada. She serves as Chair on the Board of NSERC Energy Storage Technology (NEST) Network and the National Electricity Roundtable. Previously, Neetika was presented with the Champion Award by Energy Storage North America for her leadership in advancing energy storage technology.

Sara Ganowski has been a key member of Alectra's EV initiatives designed to help address barriers to EV adoption in Ontario, while demonstrating how utilities can advance e-mobility for a cleaner, smarter energy grid. She has been facilitating energy innovation challenges, mentoring youth-led climate groups, and serving on the Board of Our Energy Guelph to help the city advance its net-zero by 2050 mandate. She has published 5 original research studies in international scientific journals on the low-carbon energy transition and adoption of energy storage technology, and she continues to be a peer reviewer for energy policy and social science literature.

"Neetika Sathe and Sara Ganowski were chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well qualified nominees," said Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group.

"At Alectra, our commitment to sustainability innovations is embedded in our core values, and the GRE&T Centre makes these energy solutions come to life," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We're proud to see Alectra's talented leaders from the GRE&T Centre, Neetika Sathe and Sara Ganowski, being recognized among Canada's top sustainability leaders."

To learn more about Alectra's GRE&T Centre and its commitment to sustainability and clean-energy solutions, please visit https://www.alectra.com/innovation-alectra.

To learn more about Clean50, please visit www.clean50.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

