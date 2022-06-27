Alectra's GRE&T Centre 2021 Annual Report highlights the innovation hub's achievements

GUELPH, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. released the Alectra Green Energy and Technology Centre (GRE&T Centre) 2021 Annual Report entitled, "Where great minds collaborate to power a better tomorrow."

The Alectra GRE&T Centre was established in 2019. It is the company's innovation facility dedicated to identifying, evaluating, developing, and accelerating new, clean, and customer-friendly energy solutions. These include e-Mobility (EV) adoption projects and distributed energy resource (DER) demand response activation pilots.

"The Alectra GRE&T Centre provides us with the resources to proactively engage with our customers and energy innovators so that we can help lead the transition to a modern, consumer-driven interconnected energy system." said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

The 2021 annual report highlights the Alectra GRE&T Centre's latest achievements and innovations to support our changing energy landscape and to support our customers as they navigate cleaner and more empowering energy options.

Some of the achievements featured in the Alectra GRE&T Centre 2021 Annual Report include:

Receiving the Ontario Energy Association (OEA) Innovation Award in recognition of the breakthrough ideas, new technology, and creative adaptation of existing technology in Alectra GRE&T Centre projects.

Advancing multiple e-Mobility initiatives to better support customers, businesses, and municipalities as they transition to electric vehicles.

Reaching a historic milestone for Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Canada when DERs participating in the IESO York Region Non-Wires Alternatives Demonstration were activated for the first time to help reduce local peak demand during a heatwave in southern Ontario .

During the 3-month GridExchange pilot 21 residential customers delivered/reduced a total of 4,881 kWh, a savings of 1,606 kWh, and a reduction of 294 kgCO 2 .

.

In 2021, the 32 homes in the POWER.HOUSE and Power.House Hybrid pilots saved approximately 70,000 kgCO2.

The Alectra GRE&T Centre 2021 Annual Report presents the company's progress in becoming Canada's leading provider of distribution and integrated energy solutions. The focus is on creating a future where people, businesses, communities and the environment will benefit from energy's full potential. Alectra is proud to share how GRE&T Centre projects are contributing to positioning the energy sector on the path to deliver clean, customer-friendly energy solutions to power a better tomorrow.

Alectra invites everyone to view its Alectra GRE&T Centre 2021 Annual Report on the Alectra website at https://www.alectra.com/great-centre-annual-report or to download a copy of the report in PDF format.

