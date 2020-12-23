Alectra's fundraising programs provide relief to United Way and Feed Ontario this Holiday Season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Alectra's employees and customers stepped up for their communities this Holiday Season and collectively, through three campaigns, donated 300,000 meals to Feed Ontario and $337,050 to United Way.

First, Alectra pledged to donate $100,000 if enough customers switched from paper bills to ebilling. We exeeded our target, with more than 34,000 customers particpating in the campaign. The donation to Feed Ontario represents the paper and postage savings from customers switchcing to ebilling. In total, Alectra has donated more than 620,000 meals to Feed Ontario in 2020.

Second, Alectra employees rose to the occasion to help people in need, donating a portion of their pay cheques to local United Way chapters, with Alectra matching their contributions. Employees donated over $75,000 to their local United Way chapters and Alectra is matching that with an additional $75,000, bringing the entire donation to $150,000.

And third, Alectra Inc.'s President and CEO Brian Bentz raised more than $187,000 for local United Way chapters throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area (GTHA) by participating in their Get Up Challenge campaign.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a serious impact on vulnerable communities across the GTHA. The work of United Way and Feed Ontario is critical in helping communities across Alectra's service territory now, when they need it most.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

