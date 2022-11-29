Alectra's Drive @Work program installs 10 new EV chargers in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - In collaboration with the City of Mississauga, Alectra announced its installation of ten level-2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the underground parking lot of the Mississauga Central Library located at 301 Burnhamthorpe Rd W.

Level-2 chargers provide more rapid charging service to EV batteries and are a practical option for public charging applications. Alectra's multi-year pilot program, AlectraDrive @Work, is designed to understand how managed smart charging can reduce customer bills and the need to invest in upgrading infrastructure. In the first phase of the project, chargers were installed at the Markham Civic Centre and at Alectra's Head Office in Mississauga.

The AlectraDrive @Work pilot program is financially supported by the Independent Electricity System Operator's (IESO's) Grid Innovation Fund and by Natural Resources Canada, through its financial support of the Charge the North Project led by Geotab.

"We are proud to partner with the City of Mississauga to install chargers at local workplaces as we continue to focus on building a clean energy future with a focus on e-mobility," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "Alectra now has over 100 public EV charging stations across our service territory, and we look forward to continuing our journey to making EV charging more accessible to our customers."

"I want to thank Alectra Utilities for inviting the City of Mississauga to participate in the AlectraDrive @Work project," said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "We are always pleased to work with our community partners in taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles and make progress toward our climate change goals. We want to support our residents in choosing sustainable and environmentally friendly modes of transportation, and the [email protected] project will expand our electric vehicle charging infrastructure and capacity to help catalyze our local transition to zero-emission vehicles."

Since its inception, Alectra's Green Energy and Technology Centre (GRE&T Centre), has launched several initiatives such as AlectraDrive @Work, AlectraDrive @Home, GridExchange, Advantage Power Pricing and the York University Electric Bus Simulation Study to understand the implementation of EV charging solutions. Alectra continues to invest in EV charging infrastructure to help achieve its long-term goal of becoming net-zero emissions by 2050.

To learn more about the AlectraDrive @Work program, visit: alectra.com/innovation-projects

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

