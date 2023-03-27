Alectra's commitment to community well-being recognized by Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) with 'Public Relations Excellence Award'

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - At its annual awards ceremony, the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) recognized Alectra with the 2022 Public Relations Excellence Award for it`s community focused 'Five Years of Caring' Campaign. The campaign was launched in support of the company's Fifth Anniversary.

"It's an honour to be recognized by the EDA for our Public Relations Campaign built on Alectra's commitment to the health and welfare of the communities we serve," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "A lot can be achieved in five years, we are proud to make these important investments to assist the agencies who are working on the front lines to help those in need."

Alectra's "Five Years of Caring" campaign used several communications channels to announce multi-year sponsorships. Some major sponsorship announcements included:

As the Official Energy Supplier of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, Alectra installed cutting-edge solar tech on the roof of the Henley Rowing Centre as well as electric vehicle chargers.

Supporting the Trillium Health Partners' clinical research for community mental health and equity valuing $1,050,000 over seven years.

over seven years. Sponsoring the Alectra Fund for Health and Social Innovation at Royal Victoria Hospital with a commitment of $500,000 over five years.

over five years. Donating to Guelph General Hospital for sterilization containers for operating room instruments totalling $180,000 over three years.

over three years. Establishing the Alectra Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) Undergraduate Awards at York University's Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change with $84,000 over four years.

The campaign was executed through a news release, organic social media, a six-week paid advertising campaign, customer and shareholder newsletters, employee communications, and a "Five Year's of Caring Video" video highlighting its community support map.

Additionally, Imagine Canada named Alectra a "Caring Company" for its contributions to charitable community organizations. This trustmark recognizes Alectra as a corporate leader who is helping to set the standard for community investment in Canada and further builds public recognition of our investment efforts. Alectra is also one of Corporate Knights Best 50 Companies, and is named a Top Employer in the Greater Toronto Area.

For more information on Alectra's five-year path, visit alectra.com/about-community-support.

