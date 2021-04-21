Alectra's Caroline Karvonen named to Canada's Clean50 Sustainability leaders

Caroline is among an elite group of sustainability leaders in Canada and was formally recognized this week for her work in advancing sustainability principles and leading the efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHG) at Alectra.

Caroline was recognized as a driving force behind the establishment of the AlectraCARES framework to embed sustainability principles into company strategy and operations through three pillars: people, planet, and performance. She was instrumental in establishing Alectra's Corporate Sustainability Committee, conducted materiality assessments to determine sustainability priorities with stakeholders, and demonstrated leadership in setting emission reduction targets for the entire company.

Caroline's work establishing GHG reduction targets and engaging employees with innovative campaigns to reduce community emissions was key to the company's 19% reduction in emissions since 2016.

Learn more about Alectra's commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint at alectra.com/sustainability.

Quotes:

"Caroline Karvonen was chosen after rigourous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of approximately 900 well qualified nominees." – Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

"Our commitment to sustainability - people, planet and performance - is embedded in our values at Alectra. We're proud to see Caroline Karvonen recognized among the Clean50 as the driving force in establishing the AlectraCARES framework to achieve our GHG reduction targets." – Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

SOURCE Alectra Inc

For further information: Media Contact: John Friesen, Telephone: 905.741.5578 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN | [email protected]; Gavin Pitchford, 416-925-2005 x 2300 / [email protected]