Alectra's 2020 Sustainability Report highlights achievements in People, Planet and Performance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. released its 2020 Annual Sustainability Report highlighting the company's commitment to social responsibility, environmental accountability, and economic efficiency.

The 2020 report, entitled "Discovering the Possibilities", details initiatives which contributed to Alectra's success during the year.

Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, Alectra successfully executed an unprecedented COVID-19 response for its employees and communities – while remaining focused on business continuity. Throughout 2020, Alectra built on its sustainability commitments, delivering impressive results for its customers, shareholders, and communities – continuing as a trusted ally in the rapidly changing world of energy. Some 2020 highlights include:

Donating over $600,000 to United Way chapters across its service area

to United Way chapters across its service area Contributing $1M to local charities and not-for-profit organizations

to local charities and not-for-profit organizations Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 23% compared to the 2016 baseline

Generating 26.78 GWh of solar energy, enough to power 2,900 typical homes for a year

Installing 35,824 LED bulbs in streetlights in Vaughan and Guelph

and Investing $281 million in infrastructure projects to enhance system reliability

in infrastructure projects to enhance system reliability Launching a paperless ebilling campaign to reduce the financial and environmental costs of printing and mailing correspondence, while supporting local food banks.

Launching the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion policy, and developing an anti-racism employee education campaign

"We all learned many lessons from the pandemic, and it challenged us in many ways. We were able to complete infrastructure improvements and execute growth investments," said Brian Bentz President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We're looking beyond the pandemic towards an exciting new world of technology, data, and sustainable power. Digital innovation will be a key focus going forward."

Alectra continues to be recognized by its peers and industry organizations across Canada for its leadership, innovation, and commitment to ESG initiatives. In June 2020, Alectra was named among the top three companies in the Corporate Knights' annual sustainability ranking.

"Environmental and social responsibility are foundational to Alectra's success and part of the fabric of this organization. Our focus on people, planet, and performance speaks to the continuing value we provide to our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities," said Brian Bentz.

Alectra invites everyone to view its 2020 Annual Sustainability Report at https://www.alectra.com/annual-sustainability-report or download here.­­­­­­

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

