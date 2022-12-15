Alectra recommends customers be prepared for possible outages, charge mobile phones and other devices

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - A special weather statement has been issued for parts of Alectra Utilities' service territory due to forecasted potential freezing rain and wind gusts that could reach 80 km/h today.

These potentially strong gusts could cause damage to powerlines. Areas with trees located near wires should take extra precaution as fallen limbs that contact power lines could cause extended outages in affected areas.

In the event of downed powerlines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus), and call 911 immediately. To report outages, Alectra Utilities' customers should call 1-833-ALECTRA (1-833-253-2872).

Alectra's System Control Centre continuously monitors weather forecasts and storm models and mitigation strategies have been made to prepare line crews and additional field and communications staff to respond in the event the situation evolves.

If you experience a power outage, you can find frequent updates through our Twitter channel @AlectraNews or by visiting the outage map on our website: alectrautilities.com.

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile devices charged and preparing an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. It is recommended that emergency kits include: medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets and important telephone numbers for family doctors, schools, daycare and insurance companies.

Learn more about what to do in the vent of an emergency alectrautilities.com/emergency-preparedness.

About Alectra's Utilities Corporation

Alectra Utilities Corporation serves approximately one million customers across a 2,200 square kilometre service territory and 17 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Guelph, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, Rockwood, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. It is part of the Alectra family of companies, which also includes Alectra Inc. and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc.

SOURCE Alectra Inc

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson, [email protected] | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN