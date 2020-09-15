Alectra recognized with 'Sustainability Leadership Award' from Sustainable Hamilton Burlington

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - At its annual (virtual) award ceremony, Sustainable Hamilton Burlington presented Alectra with the organization's first ever 'Sustainability Leadership Award' for its commitment to sustainability.

Alectra has embedded sustainability principles into its core business strategies and operations by establishing a broad framework called AlectraCARES to build enduring value for customers across the 17 communities it serves. The initiative embodies the company's efforts to create a cleaner and sustainable future, including:

Achieving a 19 per cent reduction rate in GHG emissions to date;

Replacing single-use plastics at cafeteria services to biodegradable alternatives;

The creation of the Green Energy and Technology Centre – where efficient energy technology solutions are accelerated for commercialization;

The continuation of the community support program where in 2019 $1.12 million was contributed to local charities and not-for-profit organizations.

"Its an honour to receive this award from Sustainable Hamilton Burlington for our leadership in innovation, customer service and sustainability," said Caroline Karvonen, Manager, Sustainability. "Our commitment to people, the planet and our performance is embedded in our values and we appreciate this recognition."

Sustainable Hamilton Burlington's evening of recognition acknowledges outstanding environmental, social and economic sustainability initiatives from local businesses across the region.

For more information about Alectra's commitment to sustainability, visit alectrautilities.com/sustainable-future or view Alectra's 2019 Sustainability Report here.

Alectra is an Imagine Canada "Caring Company".

