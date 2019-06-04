Alectra recognized among Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

Ranked 33rd overall in Corporate Knights' annual sustainability listing



MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. has been named among the top 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada in Corporate Knights' annual sustainability ranking.

Corporate Knights released its annual 'Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada' list, which highlights Canadian companies that are top sustainability performers and have gross revenues of at least $1 billion. Alectra was ranked 33rd, marking the first time the company has appeared on the list since being formed in February 2017.

"Since we began operations in 2017, Alectra has been committed to our pillars of sustainability – people, planet and performance," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "To be recognized by Corporate Knights for our corporate citizenship is an honour. We are proud of our employees who have earned this recognition for Alectra through their focus on customer service and community involvement."

Corporate Knights ranks large Canadian companies meeting sustainability and revenue requirements - based on publicly-disclosed data. The ranking methodology relies on 17 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering: resources, employees, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance.

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc., Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions. Learn more about Alectra at alectrautilities.com.

