Alectra receives 'Most Innovative Leader Award' at York Region Sustainability Awards

AURORA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - In recognition of its proactive environmental actions with its fleet vehicles, Alectra Utilities received the 'Most Innovative Leader Award' at the York Region Sustainability Awards, for its implementation of leading-edge clean technology. This event is hosted by Windfall Ecology Centre and ClimateWise Business Network.

ClimateWise Business Network, a network of organizations leading the way in sustainability, recognized Alectra for its collaboration with dynaCERT to reduce carbon emissions on Alectra's fleet vehicles.

"We're honoured to receive the 'Most Innovative Leader Award' for this pilot project," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. "We're significantly reducing our emissions and fuel costs for our fleet that will bring us one step closer to achieving our net-zero goal by 2050. We look forward to doing our part and participating in more breakthrough projects to help build a low carbon future."

In January 2022, Alectra's fleet services began collecting results from 13 diesel vehicles for a six-month pilot project with dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ system. The technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis process and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The HydraGEN™ systems saved over 8,000 kgCO 2 e and each vehicle reduced their diesel consumption by 230 litres on average.

Last year, Alectra was recognized at the "2021: Celebration of Achievement" event for reaching, and surpassing, its target for GHG emission reduction. Alectra will continue to reduce its corporate GHG emissions and test alternate technology to meet its GHG reduction targets.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

