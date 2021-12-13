Alectra receives IABC Canada Silver Leaf Award of Excellence for local food bank campaign, 600,00 meals provided

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra has been awarded the Silver Leaf Award of Excellence in Advertising Campaigns from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Canada.

Alectra was recognized for outstanding communications planning and results of its 'Go paperless to support your local food bank' 2020 Paperless Ebilling Campaign that encouraged customers to switch from paper to electronic bills. For every new paperless bill subscriber, Alectra donated to local food banks through Feed Ontario.

Alectra partnered with not-for-profit organization – Feed Ontario – and committed to donating an amount equal to the dollar savings realized from each new ebilling subscriber, while providing much needed relief to families struggling with food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cross-channel communications plan was executed in two phases in Spring and Fall 2020, and included email marketing, digital advertising, bill inserts, newsletter articles, website banners, social media posts and news releases.

More than 57,000 new Alectra subscribers were enrolled in paperless billing, which exceeded the original goal by 21 per cent and resulted in a $200,000 donation, or the equivalent of 600,000 meals, to Feed Ontario, while providing ongoing annual savings for Alectra and its customers.

"We're grateful for Alectra Utilities' generous support," said Siu Mee Cheng, Interim Executive Director at Feed Ontario. "The pandemic has exacerbated many multi-year trends around income insecurity and affordability issues, which have pushed food bank use to record highs. Campaigns like this are crucial to helping food banks meet the growing need in our communities."

"We're proud to be recognized by the IABC and our fellow Canadian business communicators with this special honour, while supporting the food banks that are doing such important work," said Blair Peberdy, Vice-President, Government and Corporate Relations at Alectra Inc.

To learn more about Alectra Utilities' commitment to the 17 communities it serves, visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

