Alectra provides $50,000 to assist in Ukrainian electricity grid restoration efforts

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Alectra is providing $50,000 through the Ukraine World Congress' "Energize Ukraine Fund" to help transport and install electrical equipment from North American suppliers to Ukraine. The equipment will be used to supply electricity to schools, kindergartens, and hospitals in the cities of Kremenchuk, Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

The financial assistance will help Energize Ukraine to pay for the delivery and logistical support of grid assets such as circuit breakers, solar panels and other essential equipment donated by various companies and organizations from across North America to Ukrainian utilities.

"These funds will assist Ukrainian utilities that are coping with the severe damage that is happening to the electricity grid that supplies power to essential civic services, like hospitals and schools," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "Working with the Ukrainian World Congress we can help get this equipment delivered overseas and in service as quickly as possible, to provide electricity in locations where it is needed the most."

Energize Ukraine is a global initiative dedicated to helping the Ukraine people rebuild their energy infrastructure that has been destroyed by Russia's ruthless and massive missile attacks. Over 50 per cent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged, leaving citizens without electricity, heat, and water last winter. Next winter is around the corner, and Energize Ukraine is urging the world to prepare now.

"When considering donating equipment to Ukraine through Energize Ukraine, North American utilities want to be sure their equipment will be delivered safely and will make a change in the Ukrainian electricity grid. Having partners like Alectra helps us not only deliver the equipment but also attract more donations," said Paul Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress. "The support Alectra provides makes us hopeful that Ukrainian utilities will be equipped to face the winter season with more resilience and capacity."

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

About Ukraine World Congress

Established in 1967, the Ukrainian World Congress is the global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide. As an international non-governmental organization, we represent the interests of over 20 million Ukrainians in the diaspora, unite Ukrainian communities and organizations in over 60 countries, and work to support a democratic, prosperous, European Ukraine. The UWC is recognized by the United Nations Economic and Social Council as a non-governmental organization with special consultative status and has a participatory status as an international non-governmental organization with the Council of Europe.

SOURCE Alectra Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson, [email protected], Telephone: 416.402.5469, 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN