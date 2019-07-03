Alectra partners with Sunnybrook's Ross Tilley Burn Centre to fund research on burn-related PTSD rehabilitation

Occupational electricity-related accidents are among the most serious workplace threats to electric utility tradespeople. Approximately 12 per cent of the patients treated annually at the Ross Tilley Burn Centre suffer from electrical burns from workplace accidents. Funds provided under the AlectraCARES Community Support Program will support much-needed research into the mental health impacts experienced by burn patients.

"At Alectra we are proud to partner with the Ross Tilley Burn Centre and fund research into burn-related mental health rehabilitation," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "Through our partnership, we are providing support to future patients to ensure they receive the best possible care for the non-visible as well as visible impacts of electrical burns."

The Ross Tilley Burn Centre is the largest and most advanced burn centre in Canada and was the first burn centre in the country to be verified by the American Burn Association.

"Mental health is a crucial part of how well patients recover from an electrical burn," said Dr. Marc Jeschke, Medical Director of the Ross Tilley Burn Centre. "Thanks to this generous investment by Alectra, we will conduct the research needed to ensure the best possible outcomes for these patients."

Earlier this year, Alectra was designated a Caring Company by Imagine Canada for its philanthropic work through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program and its commitment to employee volunteerism. To find out more information about the AlectraCARES Community Support Program visit alectrautilities.com.

