Alectra offers "ultra-low" overnight rate option to customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Alectra Utilities customers have a new electricity pricing option with the launch of Ultra-Low Overnight (ULO) pricing, in addition to the existing Time-of-Use and Tiered rate options.

ULO pricing is based on the day of the week and time of day electricity is used, but with an ultra-low overnight rate that encourages shifting high electricity-usage activities to the lower overnight demand periods.

Current ULO Rates (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

"This pricing option is based on a pilot project we did several years ago," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "The great thing about this rate option is that it rewards customers who are electric vehicle (EV) users who can charge at home overnight, and others who can shift their general electricity use to overnight periods. It also helps our distribution system by reducing strain on the grid at peak times, such as during heat waves or cold snaps."

ULO has four price periods, including the ultra-low overnight period between 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. every day, when demand for electricity is lowest on average, and a higher on-peak price for consumption between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays, when demand is usually higher. The ULO price periods are the same all year round:

To learn more about the ULO rate option and how to choose the electricity price plan that's right for you, visit: AlectraUtilities.com/CustomerChoice

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

