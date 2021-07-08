Alectra named to Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens list

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. has once again been named among the top companies in Corporate Knights' annual sustainability ranking.

Corporate Knights released its annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list, which highlights Canadian companies that are top sustainability performers. The results are based on up to 24 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and clean investment, and supplier performance. Selected from a pool of 271 Canadian companies, Alectra earned the 15th spot on this year's list.

Alectra reached a 23 per cent reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions measured against its 2016 baseline, surpassing its goal. This was achieved by:

Deduction in fuel consumption from fleet

A decline in natural gas consumption due to the replacement of infrared heaters and boilers at its service centres and by re-optimizing the building automation system (BAS)

A drop in electricity consumption due to lighting retrofits at its Hamilton office

"We're honoured to be named one of the top sustainable companies for the third year in a row by Corporate Knights," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "Our focus on sustainability is consistent with the values that are embodied in the Alectra brand and we are very happy to be included in the ranks of these top performing Canadian companies again."

In addition to reducing GHG emissions, Alectra has made other remarkable commitments towards building a sustainable future. Some of these highlights include - generating 26.78 GWh of solar energy, installing 35,824 LED bulbs in streetlights, investing $281 million in infrastructure projects to enhance system reliability, and launching a paperless ebilling campaign to reduce the financial and environmental costs of printing and mailing correspondence.

The information that makes up the Best 50 Corporate Citizens is collected from public companies that disclose their environmental, social and governance data. Being transparent with this information and providing supplementary statistics in support of the data is the way of business for a sustainable future.

Alectra is an Imagine Canada 'Caring Company'.

For information on Alectra's commitment to sustainability visit https://www.alectra.com/annual-sustainability-report or view Alectra's 2020 Sustainability Report [here].

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

SOURCE Alectra Inc

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson [email protected] | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN