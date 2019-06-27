Alectra Inc. raises $339,500 for United Way charities across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area

"At Alectra, we encourage our employees to live our values by giving back to the communities we serve," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "Supporting organizations like the United Way allows us to help foster healthy, diverse and sustainable communities."

Earlier this year, Alectra was designated a Caring Company by Imagine Canada for its philanthropic work through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program and its commitment to employee volunteerism.

To find out more information about Alectra's involvement in its local communities visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc., Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions. Learn more about Alectra at alectrautilities.com.

