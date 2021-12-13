Alectra Inc. announces the appointment of Christine Long to the position of Vice-President, Regulatory Affairs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine E. Long to the position of Vice-President, Regulatory Affairs, Alectra Utilities, reporting to John Basilio, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2022. In her new role, Ms. Long will join the Senior Leadership Team and provide strategic, senior level oversight and support to all aspects of regulatory processes at Alectra, including the advancement of the evolving regulatory model, regulatory filings, compliance, and related internal operational support. Ms. Long will also serve as the Corporation's Privacy Officer to ensure corporate compliance with privacy legislation.

Prior to joining Alectra, Ms. Long served as a full time Commissioner and Vice-Chair at the Ontario Energy Board. She was appointed to the position of Registrar and as a member of the OEB's senior management team. Prior to joining the OEB, Ms. Long was a Partner at a major Canadian law firm focussing on administrative and regulatory law.

Ms. Long holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the University of Windsor, and a Bachelor of Arts in Administrative and Commercial Studies from the University of Western Ontario. She is a graduate of the Rotman School of Management Directors Education program, a Member of the Ontario Bar Association, and Chair of the Canadian Association of Members of Public Utility Tribunals (CAMPUT).

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

