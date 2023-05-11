MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. announced today that Dennis Nolan, Executive Vice President, Legal, Government Relations and Corporate Secretary, will be retiring from the company, effective June 30.

"Following 21 years of dedicated service, which includes his integral role in the creation of both Alectra and PowerStream, Dennis has been a key member of the Alectra team and has provided the company with exceptional support and advice over the years. We wish him all the best as he begins this exciting next chapter," said Mr. Bentz.

Alectra Inc. announces executive changes Tweet this

With Mr. Nolan's retirement, Vinay Mehta has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President, Legal, Strategy and Corporate Secretary, reporting to Mr. Bentz. This appointment is effective June 5, 2023.

"Vinay is a valuable member of Alectra's Executive Committee and is a highly effective leader, guiding the company's legal services and providing sound counsel and advice to the organization," said Mr. Bentz. "Importantly, this appointment also recognizes the strong ties the Corporate Secretary has with the Strategy, ERM and Sustainability functions at Alectra, and ensures alignment with our key stakeholders as we execute our strategy."

To learn more about Alectra, visit alectra.com/about-us.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

SOURCE Alectra Inc

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson, [email protected] | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN