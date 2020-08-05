Alectra highlights electricity bill support programs as July heat drives up consumption

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario is getting a break from the heat this week, but Alectra reminds customers that bills received in August reflect electricity use from July, where record temperatures will result in higher bills for many homes and businesses. Alectra reminds customers of multiple support programs that are available to help those who are experiencing financial difficulty.

The prolonged heatwave in July has caused residential electricity consumption to increase by an average of approximately 48 per cent compared to June. This will result in higher bills for many customers. Alectra estimates that the average bill could be approximately $44 higher in July, as compared to June. The increase in consumption is largely driven by air conditioning loads.

If customers are struggling with electricity costs, they may be eligible for a credit against electricity arrears through the new COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), or one of our other programs:

The Arrears Payment Agreement is available to eligible residential and small business customers who are unable to pay their electricity bill. These agreements give customers more time to pay outstanding balances.

The Ontario Electricity Support Program that enables eligible low-income customers to receive a fixed monthly credit on their electricity bills.

"We understand that families may be struggling during this difficult time and see their bills increase due to the recent heat waves," said Max Cananzi, President, Alectra Utilities. "We encourage our customers that may need assistance to visit our website or contact our customer support team with any questions regarding bill support programs that are available to them."

Alectra offers flexible payment options for customers. Contact our Customer Care team to discuss your account. Equal Payment Plans are available for residential and small business customers. This program allows customers to pay one set price for electricity all year, instead of paying higher bills in the winter or summer for heating and cooling.

