Alectra highlights conservation tips to help manage bills during heat waves

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - As Ontario braces for more expected heat waves this weekend and through the month of August, Alectra is reminding everyone to be mindful of conservation and heat safety practices.

During periods of hot weather, energy usage climbs, especially for those who use air conditioning, dehumidifiers or pool pumps. Air conditioning alone can triple the average daily cost of electricity. Appliances such as refrigerators and freezers also work harder to maintain cool temperatures during summer months under hot and humid conditions.

Alectra recommends these simple tips to help minimize your electricity usage:

Use a programmable thermostat and set it to the highest possible comfortable temperature -- ideally 25°C (77°F) when you are home and 28°C (82°F) when you are out.

Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air as an alternative to air conditioning.

Open windows at night instead of using air conditioning.

Close curtains or blinds to keep rooms cooler on sunny days.

Hang clothes outside instead of using a dryer.

Cook meals using a microwave or barbeque and eat outside in the shade.

By using some or all these tips, Alectra customers can stay safe, cool and energy-efficient all summer long. Learn more at alectrautilities.com/tips-resources.

