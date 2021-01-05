Alectra Energy Services Inc. acquires emergency power restoration company Holland Power Services

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra Energy Services Inc. (a division of Alectra Inc.) has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Holland Power Services (HPS).

Holland Power Services (HPS) is based in Maugerville, New Brunswick but operates primarily in Eastern Canada and the United States to provide emergency power restoration services as a result of disruptions caused by severe weather events. HPS also provides various electrical services to its utility and industrial customers, including specialized equipment testing, installation, maintenance and repairs to power infrastructure.

Climate change is widely viewed as being responsible for the increased frequency of major weather events that are adversely impacting the utility industry. The addition of HPS to the Alectra family highlights both companies' focus on ensuring that communities and businesses can rely on this fundamental requirement in our modern society while supporting Alectra's forward-looking growth strategy.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

