Alectra employees raise $7,000 to support the Red Cross emergency relief fund helping people in Turkey and Syria

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Alectra employees came together to raise funds following the Turkey and Syria earthquakes through the Canadian Red Cross Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal.

The donation campaign was initiated by an Alectra employee, Hisham Omara, who encouraged coworkers across the company to make donations. Alectra employees responded by generously raising a total of $3,535.

Through its AlectraCARES Community Support Program, Alectra matched every donation dollar-for-dollar and contributed over $7,000 to support emergency relief, recovery efforts, and preparedness activities for those impacted by these devastating earthquakes.

"These critical funds will allow the Red Cross to support immediate and ongoing humanitarian effort," said Hisham Omara, Vice President of Grid Modernization at Alectra. "I am so grateful for my Alectra family and their generosity to support those impacted by this devastating event."

For those looking to contribute visit donate.redcross.ca/page/121799/donate/1?locale=en-CA and to learn more about Alectra 's community support program visit alectra.com/alectracares

