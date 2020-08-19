Alectra employees and customers help provide 420,000 meals to Ontarians

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Alectra's employees and customers stepped up for their communities and collectively, with two separate campaigns, raised over $140,000 for Feed Ontario and its member food banks which will provide 420,000 meals to the people most in need.

Alectra pledged to donate up to $100,000 if enough customers switched from paper billing to ebilling from May 1 to July 15. We exeeded our target, with more than 24,000 customers particpating in the campaign. The donation to Feed Ontario represents the paper and postage savings for the rest of the year from ebilling.

Like Alectra customers, Alectra employees also rose to the occasion to help people in need. In the spring Alectra announced internally that employee donations made to any Ontario food bank from April 1 to July 31 would be matched by Alectra through a contribution to Feed Ontario's COVID-19 Emergency Food Box program. This was inspired by an employee who began donating gas money saved by working from home to her local food bank. Employees donated over $20,000 to their neighbourhood food banks and Alectra is matching that with an additional $20,000 donation to Feed Ontario, bringing the entire donation to $140,000.

"The response from our employees and customers was incredible," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "The generosity of our employees and customers embodies the values that we stand for at Alectra. Giving back and being present in our communities is at the centre of what we do."

As food banks continue to feel additional pressures due to COVID-19, Feed Ontario is helping its network of 1,200 hunger relief organizations by increasing nutritious food sources, acquiring PPE, investing in resources and training to adapt to the new normal, and collaborating on long-term solutions to support our province's most vulnerable and ensure communities are prepared for the future.

"We are so grateful to organizations like Alectra for joining with us to Feed Ontario," said Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director of Feed Ontario. "Their generous support helps ensure food banks have the food, PPE, and resources they need to continue to safely help our communities to not only recover from the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, but also come out stronger together."

Every $1 donated to Feed Ontario can provide the equivalent of three meals to someone facing hunger.

For more information on Alectra's commitment to customers: alectrautilities.com

For more information on Feed Ontario's initiatives: feedontario.ca

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

About Feed Ontario

From securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in our work to end hunger and poverty. Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides 3 meals to an Ontarian in need.

