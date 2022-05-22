Alectra continues power restoration in wake of Saturday's devastating winds

Approximately 24,000 customers remain without power, York and Peel Regions sustain extensive damage

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Alectra Utilities has deployed dozens of powerline maintainers and forestry crews to restore service to approximately 119,000 customers who were without power at the height of the storm. Powerlines, transformers, and poles across the Alectra service territory were damaged due to high winds that moved quickly across the province yesterday afternoon.

Most outages are now concentrated in York and Peel regions. As of 10:00 a.m., approximately 24,000 customers in Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Aurora, Brampton, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Guelph area were without power.

Alectra crews have been busy overnight restoring power to thousands of homes and businesses. Alectra anticipates that service will be restored to most remaining customers throughout Sunday. Service restoration times will be provided as crews assess the damage in hard hit neighbourhoods.

Those who are still without power are encouraged to check on neighbours who may require assistance. Customers can get updates on the company's power restoration effort by following the Alectra Twitter channel @AlectraNews.

Refrigerated food should be checked if power has been out for a lengthy period. We recommend avoiding opening your refrigerator or freezer doors unless necessary. Keep them closed as much as possible to prevent cold air from escaping. Learn more about 'food safety in an emergency' here https://inspection.canada.ca/food-safety-for-consumers/fact-sheets/food-handling/emergency/eng/1331578972167/1331579901110

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. Learn more about being emergency prepared at alectrautilities.com.

