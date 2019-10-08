Alectra commits to 20 per cent reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

With more than 60 per cent of emissions coming from its corporate fleet, Alectra's GHG emissions have already decreased by 474 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (tCO2e), or five per cent compared to the 2016 baseline. The reduction is primarily attributed to fewer kilometres travelled and the purchase of newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles replacing older vehicles.

Alectra's commitment to a 20 per cent GHG emissions reduction include:

Decreased natural gas usage due to district energy system connection in Hamilton

Fleet upgrades and renewals to more fuel-efficient vehicles

Implemented idling control policy to reduce fleet emissions

Building renovations to improve energy efficiency

"The company has already taken significant steps in towards this target. Our collective efforts have reduced emissions by five per cent since 2016", said Dan Pastoric, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Special Projects, Alectra Inc.

Alectra decreased its natural gas usage through a connection to the district energy system in Hamilton. The district energy connection reduced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) use that saw emissions drop by 44 tCO2e and a reduction of over 230,000 m3 on site natural gas consumption.

Alectra is committed to being a leader in developing renewable energy solutions for its customers, the company has recognized a need to lead by example ensuring business is conducted in line with the company's sustainability pillars.

For more information about Alectra's commitment to sustainability and commitment to reducing GHG emissions by 20 per cent, visit alectrautilities.com/SustainabilityCommitment.

